Two teenagers - from Goodmayes and Seven Kings - have been convicted of the manslaughter and robbery of 18-year-old Hussain Chaudhry - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers from Goodmayes and Seven Kings have been found guilty of the manslaughter and robbery of law student Hussain Chaudhry who was fatally stabbed outside his home.

Marvin Ward, of Westwood Road, Goodmayes and Alexis Morris, of South Park Drive, Seven Kings, were found guilty following a seven-week trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

The pair - both 18 - were convicted after Hussain was fatally stabbed on March 17 outside his Walthamstow home while selling a designer jacket to his killers.

Morris was also found guilty of possession of a machete in a public place and they were both also found guilty of maliciously wounding Hussain’s mother Bushara and brother Arshyam during the incident.

They will be sentenced on February 4 next year.

The court heard that Ward and Morris had agreed to meet Hussain on the day at his home in Lea Bridge Road to buy a designer jacket that he had advertised for sale.

They went inside Hussain's house after Morris asked if he had a jacket in a smaller size.

After initially appearing willing to pay for the jacket, Ward and Morris then got out knives and threatened Hussain.

Upon hearing the commotion, Hussain’s two brothers intervened and managed to detain Morris.

An ensuing altercation spilled into the street, during which Hussain suffered a fatal stab injury to his neck.

The teenager is said to have died in his mother's arms at the scene.

In a statement released following his death, the teenager's family said they were “deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain”.

Ward was arrested on March 19 while Morris' arrest followed two days later.

The latter - arrested at an address in Luton - had been helped to evade police capture by 18-year-old Anthony Nguyen.

Nguyen - of Lyndon Road in Belvedere - was found guilty of assisting an offender, and will also be sentenced on February 4.

Detective chief inspector Mike Stubbins, the senior officer in the case, described the murder as a "tragedy that shocked the community to its core".

"Ward and Morris went purposefully to Hussain’s family home to commit a robbery and steal the clothes.

"They had made clear arrangements to facilitate this by taking large machete style knives, fake money and stalling things to get into a booked taxi.

"If things went wrong, they would happily and willingly resort to threatening or using violence."

"It could have been anybody’s son," added DCI Stubbins.