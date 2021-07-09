No arrests after teenager stabbed in Woodford Green
Published: 6:51 PM July 9, 2021
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Woodford Green.
Police were called to St Barnabas Road - at its junction with Snakes Lane East - this afternoon (July 9) to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended the scene just after 3.30pm where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering with stab injuries.
He has since been taken to hospital, where his condition is believed to be stable.
There have been no arrests as of yet.