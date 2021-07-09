News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

No arrests after teenager stabbed in Woodford Green

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 6:51 PM July 9, 2021   
Woodford Green stabbing

Police were called to St Barnabas Road this afternoon - July 9 - to reports that a 16-year-old had been stabbed. He is believed to be in a stable condition. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Woodford Green.

Police were called to St Barnabas Road - at its junction with Snakes Lane East - this afternoon (July 9) to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the scene just after 3.30pm where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering with stab injuries.

He has since been taken to hospital, where his condition is believed to be stable.

There have been no arrests as of yet.



You may also want to watch:

Knife Crime
Woodford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bodgers in Ilford is closing down and shoppers are flooding in to get the last of the bargains

Retail

A look back at Redbridge shops and eateries that have closed in last decade

Daniel Gayne

person
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Metropolitan Police

Police detain woman 'behaving erratically' in South Woodford

Daniel Gayne

person
Usha Surendra Patel, who died aged 71 on June 24 2021

Obituary

'A huge loss': Tributes paid to former Ilford care home manager

Daniel Gayne

person
Leslie Poole, 65, from Hainault, was conned out of £165,000

Crime

'I just fell in': Hainault woman on losing £160k in 'romance scam'

Daniel Gayne

person