A 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the back in St Johns Road, Newbury Park last Friday - Credit: Google

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the back by a cyclist in Newbury Park.

The teenager was taken into custody yesterday evening - Tuesday, July 12 - on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was arrested after a 27-year-old woman was attacked in St Johns Road around 8pm last Friday (July 8).

She was taken to hospital where her stab wounds have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The arrest follows an appeal in which police released images they had recovered as part of their investigation.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID continue to appeal for anyone who saw the incident or has information that could assist police to contact them.

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC providing reference number CAD 7258/08Jul or, to provide information completely anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.