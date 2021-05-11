Teen robbed at knifepoint in Chadwell Heath
- Credit: Bella Suleyman Tasci
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint in Chadwell Heath.
The victim was approached by two suspects in Rose Lane, near Thatches Grove around 6pm on May 10 and was threatened claiming they had a knife.
They then demanded he hand over his iPhone 12 and airpods.
The suspects were on an electronic scooter.
The victim's mum, Bella Tasci said her son is scared to go to school by himself now.
You may also want to watch:
She said she would take him and his little brother to school herself until the suspects were caught.
She said she called police at 6.30pm but they didn't arrive until midnight.
Most Read
- 1 Chadwell Heath death: Barking man charged with murder of Maria Rawlings
- 2 Ilford care home turned into studio flats for rough sleepers
- 3 Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation
- 4 Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 5 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder
- 6 New councillors for Loxford and Seven Kings react to by-election wins
- 7 Teen robbed at knifepoint in Chadwell Heath
- 8 Cannabis and rambo knife sniffed out by police dog in Gants Hill bust
- 9 Murder probe launched after mother-of-two’s body found in Chadwell Heath
- 10 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
One of the suspects is described as black and the other as mixed ethnic background and both are approximately 17 to 18-years-old.
One of the suspects was wearing a Louis Vuitton hat and dark coat.
The other was in a hooded tracksuit with a light coloured coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6255/10 May or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.