Teen robbed at knifepoint in Chadwell Heath

Roy Chacko

Published: 9:16 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 9:28 PM May 11, 2021
Police are looking for two men who robbed a 15-year-old boy at knifepoint in Chadwell Heath in broad daylight. 

A 15-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint in Chadwell Heath.

The victim was approached by two suspects in Rose Lane, near Thatches Grove around 6pm on May 10 and was threatened claiming they had a knife.

They then demanded he hand over his iPhone 12 and airpods. 

The suspects were on an electronic scooter.

The victim's mum, Bella Tasci said her son is scared to go to school by himself now.

She said she would take him and his little brother to school herself until the suspects were caught.

She said she called police at 6.30pm but they didn't arrive until midnight. 

One of the suspects is described as black and the other as mixed ethnic background and both are approximately 17 to 18-years-old.

One of the suspects was wearing a Louis Vuitton hat and dark coat.

The other was in a hooded tracksuit with a light coloured coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6255/10 May or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

