16-year-old arrested after woman reports sexual assault in South Woodford

Published: 8:06 PM October 20, 2021

The incident is alleged to have happened at about 5pm on October 18 - Credit: Met Police

A teenager has been arrested after a woman reported being the victim of a sexual assault in South Woodford.

The incident is alleged to have happened at about 5pm on October 18, when a woman said she was approached by a man or boy in Granville Road and was sexually assaulted.

After she got away, the person is reported to have exposed himself and done "an indecent act", Scotland Yard said.

The woman called the police, and officers searched the area.

On October 19, a 16-year-old was arrested at an address in Redbridge on suspicion of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to an east London police station and then released on bail to return in late November.

The Met Police said their enquiries are continuing.

Anyone who has witnessed the alleged incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting 5342/18OCT.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.