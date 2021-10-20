News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

16-year-old arrested after woman reports sexual assault in South Woodford

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 8:06 PM October 20, 2021   
Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture

The incident is alleged to have happened at about 5pm on October 18 - Credit: Met Police

A teenager has been arrested after a woman reported being the victim of a sexual assault in South Woodford.

The incident is alleged to have happened at about 5pm on October 18, when a woman said she was approached by a man or boy in Granville Road and was sexually assaulted.

After she got away, the person is reported to have exposed himself and done "an indecent act", Scotland Yard said.

The woman called the police, and officers searched the area. 

On October 19, a 16-year-old was arrested at an address in Redbridge on suspicion of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to an east London police station and then released on bail to return in late November.

The Met Police said their enquiries are continuing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff
  2. 2 Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in Ilford
  3. 3 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  1. 4 Co-living development green-lit by council despite 'rabbit hutch' rooms
  2. 5 Vulnerable woman dies burning charcoal for warmth after gas and electricity are cut off
  3. 6 Young Citizen nominee: Esha, 4, who inspired thousands to join bone marrow donor list
  4. 7 Seven Kings School celebrates 90th birthday with fair
  5. 8 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
  6. 9 Nine Redbridge parks retain Green Flag Award status
  7. 10 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London

Anyone who has witnessed the alleged incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting 5342/18OCT.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Woodford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metr

Redbridge Council

Mercato Ilford 'delayed again' as council pushes for Christmas opening

Daniel Gayne

person
Omer Top (left) and Aziz Ördek (right) from Aksular Turkish Restaurant

'Sick and tired': More restaurants fall victim to Just Eat scammers

Daniel Gayne

person
Crescent Road in South Woodford

Planning and Development

'Not acceptable': Residents mount opposition to plumbers' building plan

Daniel Gayne

person
Cllrs Khayer Chowdhury and Jas Athwal (centre) meet police and council enforcement officers at the York Road hub

Metropolitan Police

Two more police 'enforcement hubs' to open in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person