A teenager charged with three counts of sexual assault following a series of incidents in Seven Kings has changed his plea to guilty.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been named due to his age, originally entered a not guilty plea at Stratford Magistrates' Court.

However, the court has since confirmed a change of plea.

The accused was arrested on March 13 following a police investigation into multiple incidents in the area, reported to have happened between December 2021 and February this year.

He was charged the following day, and will be sentenced at Barkingside Youth Court on August 8.

During their investigations officers received reports of at least five incidents involving a male approaching females in the areas surrounding Aldborough Road North.