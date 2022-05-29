News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Teen charged in connection with Seven Kings sexual assaults changes plea

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:38 PM May 29, 2022
Updated: 3:49 PM May 29, 2022
Teenager charged with Seven Kings sexual assaults changes plea

A teenager charged with sexual assault following a spate of incidents in Seven Kings has changed his plea to guilty - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A teenager charged with three counts of sexual assault following a series of incidents in Seven Kings has changed his plea to guilty.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been named due to his age, originally entered a not guilty plea at Stratford Magistrates' Court.

However, the court has since confirmed a change of plea.

The accused was arrested on March 13 following a police investigation into multiple incidents in the area, reported to have happened between December 2021 and February this year.

He was charged the following day, and will be sentenced at Barkingside Youth Court on August 8.

During their investigations officers received reports of at least five incidents involving a male approaching females in the areas surrounding Aldborough Road North.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Seven Kings News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Barkingside storage facility fire

London Fire Brigade

Met investigates cause of Mossford Green cemetery blaze

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service

London Live News

Girl, 17, held on suspicion of terrorism offences after east London arrest

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

London Fire Brigade

Lightbulb likely cause of Khartoum Road house fire

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Fish and chips poll

London Live News

VOTE: Which east London fish and chip shop is your favourite?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon