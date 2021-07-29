Published: 9:28 AM July 29, 2021

Redbridge Action Week saw council enforcement teams and the Metropolitan Police join forces to tackle crime across the borough - Credit: Redbridge Council

Police recovered more than £5m worth of stolen vehicles as well as a number of firearms as part of Redbridge Action Week.

The week saw 20 council enforcement teams, Metropolitan Police, and British Transport Police come together to disrupt criminal activity across the borough, with a total of 31 arrests made.

The council said that the action week is the first of many which will take place over the year to come.

Fifty-one weapon sweeps resulted in the seizure of four firearms and zombie knives.

Across the borough, 17 e-scooters were seized, as well as more than 10,000 illegal cigarettes and more than 2kg of hand rolling tobacco.

Two premises were closed as a result of 10 unannounced food hygiene spot checks and 162 fixed penalty notices were issued after increased anti-social behaviour patrols.

Redbridge enforcement teams and the Business Improvement District (BID) visited 162 businesses to educate them on, and ensure compliance to, business licenses.

Redbridge Action Week also worked with residents to host the first Redbridge women’s safety walk on Monday (July 26), with almost 50 women coming together to highlight the areas they felt unsafe.

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, said: “Over the last week, residents would have seen enhanced enforcement and police patrols taking place across the borough.

“As well as focusing on crime, we have been working on trading standards, housing standards and environmental health, taking comprehensive action to improve the quality of life experiences for residents.

“This week of action is the first of many that will take place over the coming year.

“From tackling anti-social behaviour to smashing down organised crime networks, our intention is to show total zero tolerance to crime in Redbridge.

Acting East Area Basic Command Unit Commander, Det Supt Paul Trevers, said: “East Area BCU were excited to support Redbridge Council in their week of action.

“We have done all we can to enhance community engagement, whilst offering crime prevention and disruption, as well as outreach and support work.

“Local communities saw a greater visible presence but can also be assured that many plain clothed and covert officers were deployed in support of our objectives to make the Redbridge and East Area a safer place.