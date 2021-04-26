Teen stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Published: 6:24 PM April 26, 2021

An 18-year-old man has been stabbed in Quarles Park Road, Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Enid

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in Chadwell Heath today (April 26).

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 3.40pm to Quarles Park Road to reports of a stabbing.

"An 18-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his leg."

A crime scene is in place and no arrests have been made.

His injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

A crime scene is in place and there have been no arrests yet. - Credit: Enid

You may also want to watch:

London Ambulance Service attended along with police officers and enquires are ongoing.