Teen stabbed in Chadwell Heath
Published: 6:24 PM April 26, 2021
- Credit: Enid
An 18-year-old man was stabbed in Chadwell Heath today (April 26).
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 3.40pm to Quarles Park Road to reports of a stabbing.
"An 18-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his leg."
A crime scene is in place and no arrests have been made.
His injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.
London Ambulance Service attended along with police officers and enquires are ongoing.
