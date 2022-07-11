Cops release images of suspect on bike after woman stabbed in Ilford
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Detectives have released images of a suspect they want to track down, after a woman was stabbed in the back by a cyclist in Ilford.
A 27-year-old woman was attacked in St Johns Road, Newbury Park, just after 8pm on Friday night (July 8).
She was taken to hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, according to Scotland Yard.
The suspect is shown in a helmet and black outfit, in an image released by the Metropolitan Police, who have said the attack “will be of great concern”, especially to Ilford residents, after the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena in the borough just two weeks earlier.
Ch Insp Chris Byrne said: “I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners and particularly to people in Ilford.
“Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns and we are working hard to do everything possible to keep people safe.
“The woman was attacked by a male riding a bicycle, who rode away in the direction of Meads Lane, Ilford.
“Anyone who recognises the person in the images circulated is urged to call police immediately.”
Most Read
- 1 Police share resident concerns after another woman is attacked
- 2 Cops release images of suspect on bike after woman stabbed in Ilford
- 3 Man in 'serious condition' following assault on Ilford Lane
- 4 Mohammed Usman Mirza: Five guilty of murdering teen in revenge attack
- 5 Police up patrols after anti-social behaviour reports near surgery
- 6 Thousands sign petition against controlled parking zones near stations
- 7 'Outstanding' school in Chadwell Heath downgraded to 'requires improvement'
- 8 What you need to know about flying ant day
- 9 25 firefighters at scene of grass fire at country park
- 10 Jailed: Redbridge drug dealer caught out by police sniffer dog
The image shows the suspect in Meads Lane around the time of the attack.
He is wearing black clothes and a white and black bicycle helmet, carrying a black bag and riding a distinctive green bicycle.
Local people will have seen more police officers in the Ilford area since Ms Aleena’s murder.
Mr Byrne said: “We have deployed additional resources to the local area including officers who specialise in tackling violent crime.
“We will continue to adjust our plans to ensure that officers are visible and available to support the community this weekend and in subsequent days.
“If you have any concerns or information, please do speak with those officers.”
Ms Aleena, 35, died from head and neck injuries after being attacked in the early hours of June 26 as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road, an area she knew well and where family said she felt “safe”.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery.
He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until September 30.