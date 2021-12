Police were called to reports of an assault at South Woodford station on Friday night (December 17) - Credit: Ken Mears

A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at South Woodford station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said its officers were called to the station, in George Lane, just after 6.20pm on Friday (December 17).

The man's injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening, according to a BTP spokesperson.

Enquiries are ongoing but police have not made any arrests.