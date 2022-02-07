An air ambulance was called to reports of a person found with a stab injury in Pear Tree Court, Churchfields, on Saturday (February 5) - Credit: Ken Mears

A teenager was stabbed in the back during an altercation in South Woodford over the weekend.

Police were called just before 4pm on Saturday - February 5 - to reports of a person found with a stab injury at a residential property in Pear Tree Court, Churchfields.

A 16-year-old boy was found with an injury to his back, which was reportedly inflicted during an altercation in Mulberry Way a short time earlier.

A teenager was taken to hospital with a stab injury to his back, believed to have been inflicted during an altercation in Mulberry Way, South Woodford - Credit: Ken Mears

He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

An air ambulance was also deployed to the scene to administer treatment before the teenager was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4719/05Feb.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.