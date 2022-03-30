Isaiah Olugosi, 38, was discovered in his cell at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London - Credit: PA / Metropolitan Police

A man who was arrested in Ilford on trafficking charges has been found dead in prison.

Isaiah Olugosi, of Wicken, Cambridgeshire, was discovered dead in HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London on Monday (March 28).

The 38-year-old was in jail awaiting sentence after being convicted for trafficking and exploiting vulnerable girls to support a large-scale fraud operation.

As head of an organised crime group, he used the girls to commit refund fraud in high street stores using fake receipts.

Olugosi was arrested in Ilford and found guilty of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of children for the purposes of exploitation at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to defraud; concealing/converting/transferring criminal property (money laundering) and possession of articles for use in fraud.

Over 30 victims were identified and £500,000 worth of profits seized.

It was established at trial that the girls were selected because they were vulnerable; often with difficult backgrounds or mental health problems.

Olugosi's death has been confirmed by the Prison Service.

A spokesperson said: “HMP Wormwood Scrubs prisoner Isaiah Olugosi died in his cell on March 28.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”