Ilford Recorder

Manor Park man charged with Ilford murder

Author Picture Icon

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 9:21 AM February 12, 2021   
Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Jason Diallo was shot dead in Ilford in November 2020. - Credit: Met Police

A man from Manor Park is due to appear in court today, Friday, February 12, charged with the murder of Jason Diallo, from Ilford.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Balfour Road, Ilford, at 10.14pm on November 1. Mr Diallo, 30, died at the scene from a gunshot to the head.

About a quarter of an hour later police were called to reports of a shooting in Garvary Road, Canning Town.  A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries later assessed as not life-threatening.

Tyrelle Joseph, of Banks Way, Manor Park, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The 20-year-old is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

He is the second person charged in connection with the incidents. Mushin Mohamed, of Leytonstone Road, Stratford, was charged  on November 19 with murder and attempted murder. He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on March 12.

