Man with Hainault links wanted on recall to prison
Published: 3:40 PM June 11, 2021
A man with links to Hainault is wanted on recall to prison.
The public is being asked to assist Essex Police in finding 25-year-old Shakeem Brissett.
Also known as Shak, the wanted man uses the alias Charles Wanijur.
Police said he has links to Essex and London.
He is described as 5ft 10ins and of a medium build.
He has two visible tattoos: a bullet on his left wrist; and a £-sign on his right index finger.
Anyone with further information can submit a report online by visiting essex.police.uk.
Operators are available between 7am-11pm by using the 'Live Chat' button.
Alternatively contact 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to offer information confidentially.