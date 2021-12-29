Seven Kings Rail Station closed following 'serious assault'
Published: 5:59 PM December 29, 2021
Updated: 6:43 PM December 29, 2021
- Credit: Anti-Knife UK
Seven Kings Rail Station is currently closed following a "serious assault" this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the station in Redbridge at 4.10pm.
The victim's condition is currently unknown.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Seven Kings station at 4.10pm following reports of a serious assault.
"The station in Redbridge is currently closed while officers respond to the incident alongside paramedics."