Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack

Published: 4:12 PM April 1, 2021

Danial Qureshi has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after a hammer attack which left his victim with a fractured skull. - Credit: MPS

A man from Seven Kings has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he attacked a man with a hammer and fractured his skull.

Danial Qureshi, 22, of Charter Avenue, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 30 and was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon (a hammer).

A jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on both counts in February.

On April 25 last year, at around 10.15pm in Charter Avenue, a 29-year-old man was assaulted with a hammer and sustained a fractured skull, suffered bleeding to his brain and lost hearing in his right ear.

Detective Constable Yinka Adeyemo-Phillips, of the East Area Command Unit, said: "The impact on the victim was significant and I hope this verdict brings him some peace.

"We will continue to work to bring closure to those who are the victims of violent crime and this case evidences the support available to anyone in need."



