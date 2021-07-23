Seven Kings man charged in connection with alleged sex assault on boy
Published: 11:51 AM July 23, 2021
- Credit: MPS
A Seven Kings man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a teenage boy earlier this month.
Wileslaw Choroszkiewicz, 43, of Durban Road, was charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident on July 2, in which a 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus near Ilford Station at around 7.30pm.
Choroszkiewicz will appear at Romford Magistrates’ Court today, July 23.