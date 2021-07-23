News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Seven Kings man charged in connection with alleged sex assault on boy

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:51 AM July 23, 2021   
Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Wileslaw Choroszkiewicz, 43, of Durban Road, Seven Kings, has been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear at Romford Magistrates Court. - Credit: MPS

A Seven Kings man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a teenage boy earlier this month. 

Wileslaw Choroszkiewicz, 43, of Durban Road, was charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident on July 2, in which a 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus near Ilford Station at around 7.30pm. 

Choroszkiewicz will appear at Romford Magistrates’ Court today, July 23. 

Crime
Ilford News
Seven Kings News

