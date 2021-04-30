Six males detained after brawl in Gants Hill

Published: 10:00 PM April 30, 2021

A section 60 order is in place for IG1, IG2 and IG4 after reports of a large group of males fighting with weapons. - Credit: Met Police

Six males were detained by police and three knives were recovered after reports of a large fight in Gants Hill.

Police were called at 4.50pm to a group of mostly young males fighting with weapons in the Cranbrook Road area.

No one with injuries was found but police detained six males and recovered three knives.

A section 60 order has been authorised covering the postal codes of IG1, IG2 and IG4 until 6am on Saturday, May 1.

An investigation is underway and police are examining detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the scene.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 referencing 5311/30Apr or you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers.