News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Six males detained after brawl in Gants Hill

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 10:00 PM April 30, 2021   
The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

A section 60 order is in place for IG1, IG2 and IG4 after reports of a large group of males fighting with weapons. - Credit: Met Police

Six males were detained by police and three knives were recovered after reports of a large fight in Gants Hill.

Police were called at 4.50pm to a group of mostly young males fighting with weapons in the Cranbrook Road area.

No one with injuries was found but police detained six males and recovered three knives.

A section 60 order has been authorised covering the postal codes of IG1, IG2 and IG4 until 6am on Saturday, May 1.

An investigation is underway and police are examining detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the scene.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 referencing 5311/30Apr or you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers

You may also want to watch:

Crime
Ilford News
Gants Hill News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cavendish Gardens, a once quiet residential street in Ilford, now has drug problems, residents say.

Crime

Residents complain their Ilford street now 'full of crime'

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
A man was rushed to hospital and the ground floor of a house was damaged in a fire in Gants Hill.

London Fire Brigade

Man airlifted to hospital after Gants Hill house fire

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Fairlop Waters walk

People

Walking initiative aiming to empower women launches in Redbridge

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Khalid Sharif, breaking fast during Ramadan with his father. 

People

Ramadan 2021: Barkingside dad on breaking fast with family

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon