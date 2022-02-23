Second teen in hospital following Barkingside stabbing
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A second boy is being treated in hospital after a stabbing in Barkingside, police have confirmed.
The 15-year-old attended a north-east London hospital last night - February 22 - and was treated for a stab injury.
A 14-year-old had already received hospital treatment earlier in the day.
Police were called at about 4.10pm yesterday to reports that a boy had been stabbed in Barkingside High Street.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, and the 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital.
His condition is "serious but stable", a police spokesperson confirmed, while the second boy's condition is "not life-threatening".
Two teenagers have been arrested over the incident.
Several scenes were in place but have now been closed, police confirmed.