Published: 7:47 AM July 21, 2021

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the sexual assault of a teenager. - Credit: Met Police

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assault on his way home from school in Redbridge, say Met Police who have issued a picture of a wanted man.

The alleged victim was wearing school uniform when he boarded the Route 179 bus near Ilford station around 7.30pm on Friday, July 2, and was approached by a man aged around 35.

The force said: "The suspect followed the victim and sat next to him, allegedly trying to engage the victim in sexual conversation which he ignored.

"The suspect then sexually touched the victim several times."

It is alleged the man touched the boy several times in a 20 minute interaction.

You may also want to watch:

The boy got off and told his mum, who alerted the police, while the suspect alighted at Southend Road – Woodford Green 20 minutes later.

The boy filmed the suspect on his mobile phone and he has been described as Eastern European with receding brown hair.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is urged to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting CAD 8095/02July.











