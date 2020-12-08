Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off

Published: 3:28 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020

Police busted a cannabis farm in Hainault thanks to a tip off officers from the Safer Neighbourhoods team received. Picture: Hainault MPS - Credit: Archant

A cannabis farm in Hainault was raided by police and one man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a tip-off from a resident.

A spokesperson for Hainault MPS called the raid a great success which led to a large amount of cannabis seized from the property. Picture: Hainault MPS - Credit: Archant

Officers busted down the door of a home early this morning (Tuesday, December 8) after officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team received information from a member of the public about alleged drug activity taking place there.

After officers conducted intelligence, police obtained a drugs warrant and seized a large number of cannabis plants.

A man at the address was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police called the bust a “great success.”

