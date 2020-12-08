News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder Home > News > Crime

Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:28 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
Police busted a cannabis farm in Hainault thanks to a tip off officers from the Safer Neighbourhoods team received. Picture: ...

Police busted a cannabis farm in Hainault thanks to a tip off officers from the Safer Neighbourhoods team received. Picture: Hainault MPS - Credit: Archant

A cannabis farm in Hainault was raided by police and one man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a tip-off from a resident.

A spokesperson for Hainault MPS called the raid a great success which led to a large amount of cannabis seized from the prope...

A spokesperson for Hainault MPS called the raid a great success which led to a large amount of cannabis seized from the property. Picture: Hainault MPS - Credit: Archant

Officers busted down the door of a home early this morning (Tuesday, December 8) after officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team received information from a member of the public about alleged drug activity taking place there.

After officers conducted intelligence, police obtained a drugs warrant and seized a large number of cannabis plants.

A man at the address was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police called the bust a “great success.”

Police raided the property early this morning. Picture: Hainault MPS

Police raided the property early this morning. Picture: Hainault MPS - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Flooding risk in new Ilford tower block after water pours into lobby and...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Opera star recalls memories of Christmas past in Hainault with new album

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

South Woodford and Wanstead outdoor markets cancelled 12 hours before...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

View from the house: Real leadership, not a weak mayor

Iain Duncan-Smith Mp, Chingford And Woodford Green

person