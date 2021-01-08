Video
Attempted robbers are chased away by Clayhall neighbourhood watch team
- Credit: Clayhall Neighbourhood Group
A group of men tried to break into homes in Clayhall in the early hours of Thursday but were spotted and chased off by the neighbourhood watch team.
The men tried door handles and were believed to be armed with a long screw driver and knives,
They were attempting to break into homes in Herent Drive, Abbotswood Gardens and Werneth Hall Road around 4am on Thursday.
CCTV footage shows them hiding out at the end of a long driveway before being scared off by one of the home owners.
Police attended but no one was apprehended.
Someone from the Clayhall Neighbourhood Group spotted it and put out an SOS call and residents Javed Shaikh and Sajeev Vilvarajah ran out to chase the men until police arrived.
Javed, who has lived there for 19 years, told the Recorder: "It's not nice that we have to do that and we're risking our lives but what else could we do, I have a 12-year-old kid at home.
Most Read
- 1 Covid patients at King George Hospital treated in ambulances and corridors, nurse reveals
- 2 Former councillor jailed for electoral fraud said he wanted to help people
- 3 Attempted robbers are chased away by Clayhall neighbourhood watch team
- 4 Coronavirus: 'Do we not matter?' - Redbridge nursery teacher says it's unfair to force them to stay open
- 5 Cyclist delivers books to homeless and vulnerable throughout lockdown
- 6 Redbridge foster parents who supported med student encourage others to take in children
- 7 Redbridge Council announces new and expanded cabinet
- 8 Places of worship in east London agree to close
- 9 Thieves steal catalytic converter from nurse's car during shift
- 10 Barking MP raises concerns over oxygen supply as Queen's Hospital reports usage at 108 per cent
"We have to protect our homes and if we don't do anything to drive them out, they'll end up driving us out."
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of suspects trying door handles on houses in Abbotswood Gardens but they did not gain entry and no one was apprehended.