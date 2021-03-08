Nightclub stab victim's mum pleads for justice one year on from murder

Published: 4:31 PM March 8, 2021

A heartbroken mother has pleaded for help to find five men wanted in connection with her son's brutal murder in Ilford last year.

Ricardo Fuller was just 24-years-old when he was chased by a group of men and stabbed in the neck outside the No Problem nightclub, in Ilford High Road, at 5am on March 7, 2020.

He had been attending a friend's 30th birthday party and had been leaving the venue when his attackers struck. All five suspects fled the UK before police could arrest them.

Today (March 8), his mum Vicky Fuller has spoken of "funny, caring and loving" son, who lived in Waltham Forest, while appealing for information to help catch his killers.

She said: "Ricardo was a very funny, caring and loving person. He used to spend a lot of time at his grandparents, helping them out with the house and garden.

"Ricardo has been denied of so many things. Life will never be the same.

"If anyone out there knows anything about the men's whereabouts or has any information at all, please come forward. It would help a grieving family try to get some justice for Ricardo."

The five men wanted for Ricardo's murder - Credit: MPS

All five suspects, who were subsequently charged by the Crown Prosecution Service, have been identified through CCTV images, re-released by the Metropolitan Police today.

The force is working with Interpol and the National Crime Agency to track the down and have offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction.

The five wanted men are Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, of Wyemead Crescent in Chingford, Edmond Moses Tucker, 29, Vincent Road in Dagenham, Jermaine Ahenkorah, 27, of Cumberland Road in Plaistow, Ahmed Sesay, 28, of Boundary Road in Plaistow and Abubaker Tarawally, 23, of an unknown address.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton said: "We know that those wanted in connection with Ricardo’s murder have established links to London and that there may be people who are withholding vital information on their whereabouts overseas.

"It is both unlawful and cowardly that these men have chosen to evade police and we are doing all we can to locate them."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 'Murder Ricardo Fuller', by calling the Incident Room on 02083451570 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.