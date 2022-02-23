Redbridge Council is running a series of women's safety walks in Gants Hill, Woodford and Chadwell Heath - Credit: PA

Women and girls in Redbridge are being invited to point out areas in the borough where they don't feel safe.

Last March, the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard sparked a nationwide conversation about women’s safety on the streets.

Redbridge Council is organising a series of women's safety walks around Gants Hill, Woodford and Chadwell Heath this month and in March.

The Eventbrite listing says: "It is a chance for you to join us and walk with us pointing out the areas you feel unsafe and suggesting how we can improve them to make them safer for everyone."

Officers from the Metropolitan Police will also be present at the walks, which begin at 6pm.

Last year, readers expressed their concerns to this newspaper, with 67 per cent of participants from Redbridge saying they often or usually felt unsafe living in the borough.

The Gants Hill walk is taking place this evening (February 23).

The Woodford walk is planned for March 14 before Chadwell Health on March 22.

For more information and to register visit Eventbrite.