Redbridge woman arrested in fake Covid-19 vaccination records probe

A Redbridge woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination records - Credit: PA

An NHS Trust employee from Redbridge has been arrested by police investigating suspected fake Covid-19 vaccination records.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested today (Wednesday, December 22) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit offences under section 2 of the Computer Misuse Act, fraud by false representation and money laundering.

Two laptops and two mobile phones were also seized.

It follows the arrest of a 36-year-old man from Ilford on December 14 on suspicion of unauthorised computer access and conspiracy to commit fraud by misrepresentation.

He was released but remains under investigation, according to the Met.

The man and woman are employees of the same NHS Trust.

Police are investigating suspicious vaccination records that were flagged within the trust’s online system.

In a separate investigation, two Ilford men aged 27 and 23 were also arrested on December 14 on suspicion of unauthorised computer access and conspiracy to commit fraud by misrepresentation.

Detective Inspector Alex Flanagan, from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Following arrests last week regarding two separate investigations into fake vaccine records, we have identified a fourth person suspected to be involved.

“Misuse of IT systems is extremely serious, we will be analysing all devices seized and are working closely with our partners.

“I want to stress that no systems were hacked into from outside of NHS networks."

Anyone with information about fraudulent Covid-19 vaccinations records is asked to report it to Action Fraud via https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or 0300 123 2040.