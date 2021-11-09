How to thwart burglars: Police to host webinar on protecting the home

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury is the cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion - Credit: Khayer Chowdhury

Redbridge residents have been invited to learn how to keep their home safe from burglary.

Next Thursday (November 18), an officer from the Met’s local burglary and robbery investigation team will deliver a webinar on how people can take extra precautions to protect their property.

The event, which has been organised by the Met and Redbridge Council, will begin at 6.30pm and includes a live Q&A with the police and Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion.

Cllr Chowdhury said it was “vitally important that we as residents put some simple safety tips into action to make it harder for burglars to break in”.

People can ask questions using the live chat function on the night or can email anonymously in advance using keepsafe@redbridge.gov.uk.

The webinar will be hosted on Microsoft Teams and can be joined here.