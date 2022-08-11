News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pair charged with creating fake Covid vaccination records

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:22 PM August 11, 2022
The charges follow an investigation by the Met's cyber crime team - Credit: MPS

Two Redbridge residents are to appear in court accused of creating fake Covid vaccination records. 

Wayne Knight, 37, of Ilford, and Friha Farid, 28, of South Woodford, have both been charged with conspiracy to gain unauthorised access to computer material, contrary to section 1 of Criminal Attempts Act 1977. 

The charges follow an investigation by the Met’s cyber crime team. 

They are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 7. 

