Al-Ysir, 21, of Torquay Gardens, Redbridge, pleaded guilty to supplying a controlled class B drug at North East London Magistrates' Court - Credit: Met Police

A drug dealer from Redbridge has been jailed after drugs were found concealed in the car he was travelling in by a police sniffer dog.

On January 10, patrolling officers from the Met's east area violence suppression unit stopped a Honda in the Frenford Clubs car park on The Drive.

They noticed a smell of cannabis emanating from inside, and after both men provided different accounts of why they were in the car park, they were searched for drugs.

A police sniffer dog indicated to a compartment under the gearstick where 20 bags of a green herbal substance were found.

Text messages relating to drug dealing were found on the passenger Rafath Al-Ysir’s phone.

Following his arrest, herbal cannabis, £2,000 in cash, digital scales and a large amount of self-seal bags were seized from his bedroom.

Al-Ysir, 21, of Torquay Gardens in Redbridge, pleaded guilty to supplying a controlled class B drug at North East London Magistrates' Court on June 23.

He was sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment, and an order was made for the destruction of the drugs and forfeiture of the seized cash.

The 21-year-old was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.