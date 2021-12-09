Hugo Delgado, 22, of Navestock Crescent, Woodford Green has been jailed for 10 years - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man from Redbridge who sexually assaulted two women in hotel rooms has been jailed for 10 years and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Hugo Delgado, 22, of Navestock Crescent in Woodford Green, attacked the women on different occasions in Shoreditch.

Delgado was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court today - December 9 - having previously been found guilty in the summer of assault by penetration, sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

While on remand awaiting trial, he was sentenced to one count of exposure against a female prison officer.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Johnston, said a "very dangerous man" has been taken off the street.

Det Con Johnston - from Sapphire Investigations - said: “I commend both of the victims for their courage and commitment in supporting the case.

"Without their support Delgado may have put further women at risk."

On the evening of October 6 2019 at a hotel in Shoreditch, Delgado approached a lone woman in her 50s claiming the room she was entering was actually his.

Later that night, he told reception staff he was the women's husband -- sometime after 5am the woman was awoken by Delgado after he had sexually assaulted her. He was completely naked.

She screamed and shouted for him to leave. He put his clothes on and fled.

Less than a week later, on October 12, Delgado approached a woman at 4.45am in Shoreditch who had been out with her friends.

He then followed the woman, who was in her 20s, as she walked off in the direction of Old Street.

The next memory the woman had was waking up in a hotel room and witnessing Delgado performing a sexual act. She had also been sexually assaulted.

The incident was reported to police later that morning. When officers went to the hotel they found Delgado in the room and arrested him.

Enquiries revealed that earlier the same night, Delgado had unsuccessfully tried to obtain key cards for two rooms at the hotel where the assault took place.

In her impact statement, the second victim said: "I am left with hours and hours of therapy, police phone calls, reminders of a trauma I hope will not follow me for the rest of my life and a challenge to find myself again and pick up from where I left off, despite what I'm still going through."