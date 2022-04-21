A man dumps a takeaway bag on Henley Road on March 24 and four men dump rubbish on Ilford Lane on April 2 - Credit: Redbridge Council

Do you recognise these litterbugs?

Two women dump bin bags on Henley Road and a man disposes of a pram on Ley Street - Credit: Redbridge Council

The hunt is on to find fly-tippers caught on CCTV dumping their rubbish in Ilford and Seven Kings.

Redbridge Council has released six videos featuring 10 culprits making a mess in the borough - as part of its Redbridge Wall of Shame initiative launched last month.

Women littering on Ley Street - Credit: Redbridge Council

CCTV clips posted to the council's "Wall of Shame" webpage show local litterbugs dumping large items such as prams and suitcases.

Also captured is a man leaving a takeaway bag on an electricity box and others disposing of bags of rubbish in the street.

These fly-tippers were caught on camera throughout March and April, on roads such as Lay Street, Henley Road and Ilford Lane.

The council hopes eagle-eyed residents can help identify the culprits in a bid to crack down on fly tipping, littering and other grime crime.

Last month's footage has already led to an investigation into a man connected with graffiti on a wall in Bernards Close, Hainault.

Robin Payne, the council’s operational director for civic pride, said: “Redbridge is our home and we all deserve to live in a clean and safe environment.

"The Wall of Shame gives local people the power to fight back against fly-tipping and sends a clear message that we are working together as one community to identify and hold to account those responsible for making a mess in our borough.”

The council will fine or prosecute any individual or business caught dumping rubbish, and aims to clear all fly-tips reported on council land and the highway within 24 hours.

Head to the Wall of Shame webpage to view footage of the offenders, by visiting wallofshame.redbridge.gov.uk

Residents can report fly-tips online at www.redbridge.gov.uk/report-it

If you are able to identify any of the culprits caught on camera contact the council via email - Cleansing.Services@redbridge.gov.uk