Redbridge Council is watching you: Mobile CCTV vehicle set to tackle crime
- Credit: Redbridge Council
A mobile CCTV vehicle has been launched in Redbridge to "tackle crime and anti-social behaviour".
Redbridge Council’s new Ford Ranger, also known as The Challenger, is equipped with CCTV cameras along the sides and the top of the vehicle.
Leader of the council Jas Athwal and cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion Khayer Chowdhury welcomed the vehicle to service at its Ley Street depot on Friday (November 26).
Cllr Athwal said: “Cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Redbridge remains our absolute priority.
"We’ve listened to the views of thousands of residents and have already made real progress towards ensuring neighbourhoods across the borough are safer for everyone.
"This investment is just the latest part of our wider ongoing partnership work alongside the Metropolitan Police, which will also soon see more police and council enforcement officers on our streets.”
Cllr Chowdhury added: “We’ve rapidly expanded the number of cameras installed around the borough, and The Challenger vehicle will enhance our mobile camera capabilities.
Most Read
- 1 Redbridge Council is watching you: Mobile CCTV vehicle set to tackle crime
- 2 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
- 3 Search continues for man who fled scene of Loxford stabbing
- 4 Google rates the top vegan and vegetarian restaurants in your borough
- 5 Events held to mark Ilford Christmas lights switch-on
- 6 BBC documentary based on BHRUT nurses scoops award
- 7 No more strikes planned at school but dispute resolution unclear
- 8 Strike action will hit Central and Victoria line Night Tube services this weekend
- 9 Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering
- 10 Travel: What to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
"From deterring prostitution on Ilford Lane to challenging beggars in Hainault and Woodford, this vehicle will play a key role in tackling anti-social behaviour."
The town hall said The Challenger will "help to identify offenders and gather intelligence whilst deterring crime".
It will be deployed in "strategic locations within the borough where intelligence shows it is needed most, to deter illegal activity and gather evidence where required".
The vehicle contains two cameras on the side plus an elevated platform camera giving long range coverage, which record ultra-definition footage and images.
The Ford Ranger is a ULEZ compliant vehicle and provides 4x4 capacity to officers who often investigate industrial fly-tips in wooded and inaccessible parts of the borough.
Officers will also use the vehicle to provide support during major incidents such as flooding, the council said.