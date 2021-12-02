News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge Council is watching you: Mobile CCTV vehicle set to tackle crime

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:21 PM December 2, 2021
Redbridge Council launches new cctv vehicle to fight crime

The Challenger will help tackle crime in Redbridge - Credit: Redbridge Council

A mobile CCTV vehicle has been launched in Redbridge to "tackle crime and anti-social behaviour".

Redbridge Council’s new Ford Ranger, also known as The Challenger, is equipped with CCTV cameras along the sides and the top of the vehicle.

Leader of the council Jas Athwal and cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion Khayer Chowdhury welcomed the vehicle to service at its Ley Street depot on Friday (November 26).



Redbridge Council's Ford Ranger is hoped to tackle 'anti-social behaviour' in the borough - Credit: Redbridge Council

Cllr Athwal said: “Cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Redbridge remains our absolute priority.

"We’ve listened to the views of thousands of residents and have already made real progress towards ensuring neighbourhoods across the borough are safer for everyone.

"This investment is just the latest part of our wider ongoing partnership work alongside the Metropolitan Police, which will also soon see more police and council enforcement officers on our streets.”

Cllr Chowdhury added: “We’ve rapidly expanded the number of cameras installed around the borough, and The Challenger vehicle will enhance our mobile camera capabilities.

"From deterring prostitution on Ilford Lane to challenging beggars in Hainault and Woodford, this vehicle will play a key role in tackling anti-social behaviour."



Redbridge councillors Jas Athwal and Khayer Chowdhury welcomed The Challenger to the area - Credit: Redbridge Council

The town hall said The Challenger will "help to identify offenders and gather intelligence whilst deterring crime".

It will be deployed in "strategic locations within the borough where intelligence shows it is needed most, to deter illegal activity and gather evidence where required".

The vehicle contains two cameras on the side plus an elevated platform camera giving long range coverage, which record ultra-definition footage and images.

The Ford Ranger is a ULEZ compliant vehicle and provides 4x4 capacity to officers who often investigate industrial fly-tips in wooded and inaccessible parts of the borough.

Officers will also use the vehicle to provide support during major incidents such as flooding, the council said.



The Ford Ranger has two cameras on the side and an elevated platform camera giving long range coverage - Credit: Redbridge Council

