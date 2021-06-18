News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Council dishes out £7k of fines in fly-tipping crackdown

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:00 PM June 18, 2021   
Man in high-viz carrying a dumped sofa

Piles of dumped rubbish were traced to offenders by council enforcement officers who trawled through the waste looking for identifying evidence. - Credit: Redbridge Council

A council-led operation has resulted in fines for 19 people responsible for fly-tipping across Redbridge. 

The authority dished out fines totalling £7,000 after piles of dumped rubbish were traced back to the offenders by council enforcement officers. 

The two-day operation, which took place over the weekend of June 5 and 6, saw the officers team up with colleagues in street cleansing to investigate and clear five tonnes of rubbish from 91 fly-tips across the east and south of the borough. 

Cabinet member for environment and civic pride, Cllr Jo Blackman, said: “Dumping rubbish and destroying our environment is a criminal offence and we will not tolerate it.  

“Our uniformed enforcement officers and street cleansing team are working hard to clear up rubbish and catch those responsible. 

You may also want to watch:

“All of our residents deserve to live in a clean and safe environment. This is especially important now in the face of this pandemic."

She added it is up to all residents to keep streets clean and report fly-tippers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park
  2. 2 Strike over Covid working dispute begins at Oaks Park High School
  3. 3 Fire at Ilford Lane shop was accidental, brigade says
  1. 4 School Streets scheme to expand in September
  2. 5 Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London
  3. 6 Doctor struck off after working underqualified for locum shifts
  4. 7 Average Redbridge house price nearly £30k higher than last year
  5. 8 Arrests in Ilford and East Ham as police target suspected county lines gang
  6. 9 Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  7. 10 Businesses find cannabis growing in their flower pots

"We won’t think twice about bringing down the full weight of the law to prosecute those caught making a mess of our borough.” 

Two me in high-viz in front of a truck full of rubbish bags

The two-day operation, which took place over the weekend of June 5 and 6, saw council enforcement officers team up with colleagues in street cleansing. - Credit: Redbridge Council

Among the rubbish discovered in the recent operation was broken furniture, garden waste, a sofa and clothing. 

The council said the ‘Our Streets’ strategy outlines its zero-tolerance stance on fly-tipping and it promised to fine or prosecute any person or business caught dumping waste in the borough. 

All fly-tips made known to the council are recorded and investigated and the council said it aims to clear fly-tips within 24 hours of them being reported. 

A joint patrol between the council’s street cleansing team and enforcement officers will also take place each weekend to tackle fly-tip hot spots across the borough. 

The council said an Illegal Dumping campaign is also being launched this month to raise awareness of the impact of fly-tipping on neighbourhoods. 

Redbridge Council
Environment News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Ilford Station entrance

Transport for London

New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line

Daniel Gayne

person
Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Ilford Mercato Metropolitano opening in November

Business

Ilford's Mercato Metropolitano to open in November

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Ilford man jailed for gun and drug offences

Gun crime

Man jailed after gun and cocaine worth £1m found at Ilford home

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon