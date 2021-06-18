Council dishes out £7k of fines in fly-tipping crackdown

Published: 5:00 PM June 18, 2021

Piles of dumped rubbish were traced to offenders by council enforcement officers who trawled through the waste looking for identifying evidence. - Credit: Redbridge Council

A council-led operation has resulted in fines for 19 people responsible for fly-tipping across Redbridge.

The authority dished out fines totalling £7,000 after piles of dumped rubbish were traced back to the offenders by council enforcement officers.

The two-day operation, which took place over the weekend of June 5 and 6, saw the officers team up with colleagues in street cleansing to investigate and clear five tonnes of rubbish from 91 fly-tips across the east and south of the borough.

Cabinet member for environment and civic pride, Cllr Jo Blackman, said: “Dumping rubbish and destroying our environment is a criminal offence and we will not tolerate it.

“Our uniformed enforcement officers and street cleansing team are working hard to clear up rubbish and catch those responsible.

“All of our residents deserve to live in a clean and safe environment. This is especially important now in the face of this pandemic."

She added it is up to all residents to keep streets clean and report fly-tippers.

"We won’t think twice about bringing down the full weight of the law to prosecute those caught making a mess of our borough.”

The two-day operation, which took place over the weekend of June 5 and 6, saw council enforcement officers team up with colleagues in street cleansing. - Credit: Redbridge Council

Among the rubbish discovered in the recent operation was broken furniture, garden waste, a sofa and clothing.

The council said the ‘Our Streets’ strategy outlines its zero-tolerance stance on fly-tipping and it promised to fine or prosecute any person or business caught dumping waste in the borough.

All fly-tips made known to the council are recorded and investigated and the council said it aims to clear fly-tips within 24 hours of them being reported.

A joint patrol between the council’s street cleansing team and enforcement officers will also take place each weekend to tackle fly-tip hot spots across the borough.

The council said an Illegal Dumping campaign is also being launched this month to raise awareness of the impact of fly-tipping on neighbourhoods.