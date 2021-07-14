Police seek man after pedestrian punched and robbed in Ilford
- Credit: Met Police
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a violent robbery in Ilford.
Police were called to Ilford Lane at 11.50pm on July 4 to reports a 30-year-old man was found unconscious on a pavement in Ilford Lane.
Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the man was taken to hospital. He has since been released.
Following enquiries at the scene it was reported that the man was approached by another man who punched him, causing him to fall to the ground, before stealing his phone, Scotland Yard said.
The suspect was challenged by a member of the public who returned the phone before making off towards Barking.
Anyone with information that can help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC providing the reference CAD 3330/04JUL.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
