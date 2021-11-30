Search continues for man who fled scene of Loxford stabbing
Published: 3:13 PM November 30, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Efforts continue to track down a man believed to have fled the scene of a recent stabbing in Loxford.
The Met has confirmed officers were called to Uphall Road at around 11.20pm on Saturday - November 27 - following reports of an altercation inside a residential address.
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after being treated by the London Ambulance Service for stab injuries.
Those injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Another man is believed to have left the scene and this is who officers are conducting enquiries to locate.
This is being treated by police as an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked contact police in confidence on 101 quoting CAD 7663/27NOV.
