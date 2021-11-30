News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Search continues for man who fled scene of Loxford stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:13 PM November 30, 2021
Stabbing occurs in Uphall Road, Loxford, in Redbridge on Saturday (November 27)

Another man is believed to have left the scene and officers are conducting enquiries to locate him - Credit: Google Maps

Efforts continue to track down a man believed to have fled the scene of a recent stabbing in Loxford.

The Met has confirmed officers were called to Uphall Road at around 11.20pm on Saturday - November 27 - following reports of an altercation inside a residential address.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after being treated by the London Ambulance Service for stab injuries.

Those injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Another man is believed to have left the scene and this is who officers are conducting enquiries to locate.

This is being treated by police as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked contact police in confidence on 101 quoting CAD 7663/27NOV.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid survivor, 16, urges people to get jabbed after months in hospital
  2. 2 Search for older man walking barefoot in dressing gown along Chigwell Road
  3. 3 What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?
  1. 4 East London man charged with six terrorism offences
  2. 5 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
  3. 6 Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant
  4. 7 Nine rescue pets looking for homes this Christmas in east London
  5. 8 Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering
  6. 9 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
  7. 10 Long-life food, foil and credit: Readers' tips for saving money this winter
London Live
Knife Crime
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An image showing what Mercato Ilford could look like.

Mercato Metropolitano to host taster market in Ilford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The Mali Gang has been jailed for a combined 18 years

London Live

Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

London Live

Thief threatened woman with bottle at Ilford High Road Sainsbury's Local

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal assault in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, on Fri

Call for witnesses after man, 54, dies following Eastern Avenue collision

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon