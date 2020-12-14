News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police hunting for driver after teen hit by car in Ilford on way to school

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:34 PM December 14, 2020   
Police are hunting for the driver of a car who fled the scene after a 17-year-old was hit on his way to school. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are hunting for the driver of a car after a teenager was hit and taken to hospital in Ilford this morning.

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a car at a crossing just after 9am near Loxford School and it is believed the driver fled the scene and then abandoned their car.

Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene at Loxford Lane and Clark Grove and found the boy with a fractured leg.

He was taken to a major trauma centre and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Following a search by officers a vehicle believed to be connected with the incident was located, however the driver had run off.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A police dog unit and National Police Air Service are assisting officers with their enquiries.

"No arrests at this time. Enquiries continue."

A LAS spokesperson added: "We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and a medic in a car.

"A teenager was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."

