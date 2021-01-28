News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying knife after Ilford street locked down

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 6:02 PM January 28, 2021   
police arrest man in ilford

Police arrested a man in Ilford after reports of a man armed with a knife acting aggressively in the area. - Credit: ig1_ig2

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon after police locked down the area and helicopters tried to find him.

Police were called just before 2pm on today (January 28) to reports of a man, armed with a knife, behaving aggressively at Endsleigh Gardens.

Police cordoned off the area while they searched for the man who was eventually found in a residential property. 

Police cordoned off the area while they searched for the man who was eventually found in a residential property. - Credit: ig1_ig2

The area was found inside a house before being arrested and taken to an east London police station.

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon. - Credit: ig1_ig2

There were no reported injuries and enquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

Crime
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Restaurant faces losing licence after allegations of illegal club nights...

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Ilford Exchange Debenhams to permanently close

Simon Neville, PA City Editor

Logo Icon

NHS nurse assaulted at east London hospital

Tom Ambrose

person

Restaurant stripped of its alcohol licence

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon