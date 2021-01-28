Man arrested on suspicion of carrying knife after Ilford street locked down
Published: 6:02 PM January 28, 2021
- Credit: ig1_ig2
A man was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon after police locked down the area and helicopters tried to find him.
Police were called just before 2pm on today (January 28) to reports of a man, armed with a knife, behaving aggressively at Endsleigh Gardens.
The area was found inside a house before being arrested and taken to an east London police station.
There were no reported injuries and enquiries continue.