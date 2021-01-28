Man arrested on suspicion of carrying knife after Ilford street locked down

Published: 6:02 PM January 28, 2021

Police arrested a man in Ilford after reports of a man armed with a knife acting aggressively in the area. - Credit: ig1_ig2

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon after police locked down the area and helicopters tried to find him.

Police were called just before 2pm on today (January 28) to reports of a man, armed with a knife, behaving aggressively at Endsleigh Gardens.

Police cordoned off the area while they searched for the man who was eventually found in a residential property. - Credit: ig1_ig2

The area was found inside a house before being arrested and taken to an east London police station.

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon. - Credit: ig1_ig2

There were no reported injuries and enquiries continue.