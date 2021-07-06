News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Police detain woman 'behaving erratically' in South Woodford

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:35 PM July 6, 2021   
Police were called to an incident in Hermon Hill, South Woodford today (July 6) - Credit: Met Police

Police have been called to South Woodford in response to a woman "behaving erratically" inside a property in Hermon Hill.

Officers were called just after 12.30pm today (July 6) and detained the woman, who was taken to an east London police station.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to reports of a woman behaving erratically inside a residential address at Hermon Hill, South Woodford.

"Officers attended. The woman has been detained and will be taken to an east London police station.

"Road closures and safety cordons were established as a precaution. These are expected to be lifted shortly.

"No persons were injured."

