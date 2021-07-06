Police detain woman 'behaving erratically' in South Woodford
Published: 1:35 PM July 6, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
Police have been called to South Woodford in response to a woman "behaving erratically" inside a property in Hermon Hill.
Officers were called just after 12.30pm today (July 6) and detained the woman, who was taken to an east London police station.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to reports of a woman behaving erratically inside a residential address at Hermon Hill, South Woodford.
"Officers attended. The woman has been detained and will be taken to an east London police station.
"Road closures and safety cordons were established as a precaution. These are expected to be lifted shortly.
"No persons were injured."
Most Read
- 1 A look back at Redbridge shops and eateries that have closed in last decade
- 2 Man found unconscious after Ilford robbery
- 3 'I just fell in': Hainault woman on losing £160k in 'romance scam'
- 4 Police detain woman 'behaving erratically' in South Woodford
- 5 'A huge loss': Tributes paid to former Ilford care home manager
- 6 Plans to demolish and rebuild vet surgery 'in disrepair'
- 7 Hermon Hill residents petition Redbridge Council for speed controls
- 8 Seven Kings triple stabbing: September date set for full inquest hearing
- 9 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
- 10 Ofsted judges school's safeguarding 'effective' following improvements