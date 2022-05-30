News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police appealing after man suffers arm injuries in M11 incident

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:45 AM May 30, 2022
Police appealing for information on M11 incident

Police are appealing for information following an incident on the M11 during which a man sustained injuries to his arm - Credit: MPS

Police are appealing for information following an incident on the M11 last month during which a man sustained arm injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 8am on Tuesday, April 26, and involved the driver of a grey Nissan and the driver of a black BMW. 

Two men were involved in an argument on the hard shoulder of the northbound motorway, close to Chigwell, when the driver of the Nissan was assaulted.

He sustained injuries which required hospital treatment, but which are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Initial enquiries led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man on suspicion of GBH and criminal damage; however, he has since been released under investigation. 

As enquiries continue, Essex Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to get in touch. 

You can submit a report online via this link, or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote crime reference 42/103899/22.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
M11 Essex News
Chigwell News

