CCTV still issued of man sought in 'vicious and unprovoked' attack in broad daylight in Barkingside supermarket
- Credit: Met Police
Detectives have issued a CCTV image and are appealing for help in tracing a man after he stabbed and assaulted staff members in a supermarket after stealing four bottles of champagne.
On Sunday, December 13 between 2pm - 2.15pm the man stole the bottles of champagne from a supermarket in Cranbrook Road.
On his way out of the shop he attacked three staff members and a security guard in a "vicious and unprovoked attack".
One staff member was stabbed and another suffered from a broken nose.
DC Mohammed Abdullah, from the Met's East area command unit, said: “The CCTV images of the suspect are very clear and I would like help in identifying this man. The vicious and unprovoked attacked has had a profound impact on members of staff at the shop and shocked the local community.”
You may also want to watch:
If you know this man or have any information regarding the incident, please contact us by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC and quoting CAD 3946/13Dec.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Double murder arrest as dramatic footage shows police detaining woman
- 2 Neighbours heard 'loud, screeching screams' before two men found dead
- 3 Police crackdown on Covid breaches across Redbridge
- 4 Two men killed and woman tasered following 'disturbance' in Goodmayes
- 5 Mystery of the missing mail
- 6 Centre set to open at Queen's Hospital in bid to reduce ambulance transfer delays
- 7 Chigwell man found guilty of murder in Northfleet
- 8 School accused of ‘bullying’ staff by making them travel in during lockdown
- 9 Neighbourhood policing lead on community engagement, Covid enforcement and tackling drug dealing
- 10 'All we want is parity': Freelancers excluded from Covid support fight to be included