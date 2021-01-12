News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
News > Crime

CCTV still issued of man sought in 'vicious and unprovoked' attack in broad daylight in Barkingside supermarket



Roy Chacko

Published: 7:46 AM January 12, 2021   
Police have issued a CCTV still of a man sought following a brutal attack in a supermarket in Barkingside. 

Police have issued a CCTV still of a man sought following a brutal attack in a supermarket in Barkingside. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have issued a CCTV image and are appealing for help in tracing a man after he stabbed and assaulted staff members in a supermarket after stealing four bottles of champagne.

On Sunday, December 13 between 2pm - 2.15pm the man stole the bottles of champagne from a supermarket in Cranbrook Road. 

On his way out of the shop he attacked three staff members and a security guard in a "vicious and unprovoked attack".

One staff member was stabbed and another suffered from a broken nose.

DC Mohammed Abdullah, from the Met's East area command unit, said: “The CCTV images of the suspect are very clear and I would like help in identifying this man. The vicious and unprovoked attacked has had a profound impact on members of staff at the shop and shocked the local community.”

If you know this man or have any information regarding the incident, please contact us by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC and quoting CAD 3946/13Dec.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

