Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Girl, 14, raped in broad daylight while jogging in Goodmayes Park



Roy Chacko

Published: 3:28 PM February 2, 2021    Updated: 3:33 PM February 2, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old girl was raped in Goodmayes Park at around 2.30pm on Monday, February 1.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old girl was dragged into the bushes and raped in broad daylight while jogging in Goodmayes Park yesterday.

The girl was jogging near the basketball courts at around 2.30pm and was grabbed by a man, who forced her into the bushes and attacked her.

The suspect is white, between 17-20 years old , around 6ft tall with straight blonde hair and a slight moustache.

He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a long blue jacket.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and police have increased visible patrols in the area.

Detective Constable Gemma Morris from the East Area Command Unit, said: "Goodmayes Park would have been busy at the time of the afternoon and I am appealing to anyone that was in the park and saw the male described to please come forward and provide us with information.

"No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, it could really help our investigation.”

There have been no arrests and the police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5395/1Feb.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







