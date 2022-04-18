Essex Police are appealing for information after an incident on the M11 - between the Redbridge roundabout and Loughton - on Monday, April 11 - Credit: Google Maps

Police are probing the "unexplained" death of a man who was found needing hospital treatment on the M11 last week.

Shortly after 8pm last Monday - April 11 - officers were called to an incident on the stretch of motorway between the Redbridge roundabout and Loughton.

Once there they found an unattended dark-coloured van on the hard shoulder, inside which was a man who required hospital treatment.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he has since died.

Essex Police say they are treating his death as unexplained.

Anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour on that stretch of the M11 - between 7.30pm and 8.10pm last Monday - is urged to come forward.

Those with information or dashcam footage can submit a report online at essex.police.uk, or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting incident 1121 of April 11.