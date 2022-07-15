News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Plea date set for trio accused of Newbury Park fatal stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:14 PM July 15, 2022
Imran Isat, who was stabbed to death in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park

Imran Isat, who was stabbed to death in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park - Credit: Met Police

A plea date has been confirmed for the trio accused of fatally stabbing Imran Isat in Newbury Park.

Imran, 30, was found mortally wounded at an address in Springfield Drive in the early hours of March 19.

A post-mortem examination since undertaken confirmed the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage from a stab wound to the chest.

Salah’din Kerbouba, 27, of Sandringham Gardens in Barkingside, Ronnie Haydon, 31, of Grafton Crescent in Camden and Dwain Morrison, 33, of Chudleigh Road in Harold Hill, have since been charged with murder.

The trio have also been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article after being arrested on Tuesday (July 12).

They appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court the following day, and at the Old Bailey today (Friday, July 15).

A provisional trial date of June 5, 2023 was set at today's hearing.

The defendants will next appear at the same court for a plea and trial preparation on September 30.

All three men were remanded in custody until that date.

