'Like prisoners in our home': Parents of attacked 13-year-old speak out

Published: 2:39 PM October 22, 2021

The parents of a 13-year-old boy attacked in Seven Kings last night have said they no longer feel safe in this country.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Charter Avenue at about 6.25pm to reports that a boy was injured.

He was taken to a hospital in east London, where, according to police, his condition is non-life threatening.

Police initially told this newspaper he had been stabbed, but later retracted the statement after hospital checks revealed he had not suffered stab wounds and had actually been attacked with an "object" other than a knife.

Mr Ali, the young teenager’s father who did not want to reveal his first name, told the Recorder his son had been unconscious and vomiting through the night, going in and out of consciousness.

He said the boy suffered “immense” bruising on the side of his head and face, lacerations and bruising to his temple, and was unable to move his shoulder.

The boy’s mother and younger brother witnessed the incident, which occurred after she arrived to pick him up from a local park.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Ali said her son had been chased and attacked as he left the park.

She got out of the car with the victim's 10-year-old sibling to try and defend him, but was pushed away by the attackers.

“I saw them punching from both sides, both of them, and I was screaming and I was screaming," she said.

The boy’s mother said his head was “completely swollen” and he could not hear in one ear.

The family are waiting to find out whether his jaw is broken and for a report from the CT scan, which will tell them whether there has been a bleed on his brain.

“We don’t think we can live in this country anymore,” said Mr Ali, who is in his 40s and has lived in Seven Kings for more than 30 years.

“I was born here. We think that the crime has gone through the roof.

“These people have no remorse; they basically wanted to kill my child. They were attacking him and attacking him and stomping on his head.

“My wife was also attacked as well, and my ten-year-old son was attacked while they tried to push them off.”

He said crime levels had got to the point where he and his family were close to moving somewhere they would not fear for their safety.

He said he picks up and drops off his children from their local school every day for fear of them being attacked while walking.

Youngsters have previously been chased with bats and knives or accosted by older men while playing in the park, he claimed, and that such violence had become accepted as “the norm” by the local children.

“We can’t let our children out of the houses,” he said.

“We feel like prisoners in our own home.”

Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made yet, but anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6328/20Oct.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.