Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Two men charged in connection with people smuggling probe

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 11:08 AM May 21, 2021   
Woodford Green raids

The charges follow raids across east London. - Credit: NCA

Two men, including one from Woodford Green, have been charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into people smuggling.

Mohammed Mokter Hossain, 52, of Gaynes Hill Road, Woodford Green, and Noor Ullah, 28, of Church Lane, Leytonstone, were arrested during a series of NCA raids across east London on Wednesday, May 19. 

Five other men detained at the same time, all licensed minicab drivers, have been released under investigation, as has a sixth taxi driver arrested separately in Bromley-by-Bow.

Hossain and Ullah are due to appear before Barkingside Magistrates today (May 21).

The arrests were part of an investigation codenamed Operation Symbolry, into a suspected network of lorries being used to smuggle people into and out of the UK. 

Crime
Woodford News
Redbridge News
Tower Hamlets News

