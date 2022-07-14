Imran Isat, who was stabbed to death in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park, in Ilford - Credit: Met Police

Three men charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Imran Isat are to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

Imran died after being knifed in Newbury Park in the early hours of March 19.

The 30-year-old was found mortally wounded at an address in Springfield Drive; his cause of death was confirmed as shock and haemorrhage from a stab wound to the chest.

Salah’din Kerbouba, 27, of Sandringham Gardens in Barkingside, Ronnie Haydon, 31, of Grafton Crescent in Camden and Dwain Morrison, 33, of Chudleigh Road in Harold Hill, have since been charged with murder.

The trio have also been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article after being arrested on Tuesday (July 12).

They appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court yesterday - Wednesday, July 13 - where they were remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at the Old Bailey tomorrow (Friday, July 15).