Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
- Credit: Met Police
Addresses in north and east London were raided by police as part of a year-long multi-force drugs operation.
Officers from six police forces around the country executed 29 warrants on the morning of Wednesday, March 24 to arrest individuals suspected of being involved in the sale and distribution of Class A and B drugs.
Around £150,000 cash, 20 kilograms of heroin, crack and cannabis and a suspected firearm were seized in total.
Ten of the warrants were executed in Hackney, two in Redbridge, one in Barking, one in Romford and one in Islington.
Sixteen people, aged between 25 and 43, were arrested and taken into custody.
The arrests were on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs; one of those detained has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Detective Inspector Tom Pearse, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "The supply and distribution of drugs doesn't contain itself within the M25.
"It’s a fluid and toxic commodity that leaks out into the Home Counties and beyond, often leaving a trail of violence in its wake."
If you have information around drug supply and violence, share it with your local neighbourhood team or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.