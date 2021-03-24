Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op

Published: 12:32 PM March 24, 2021

Drugs, cash and a suspected firearm were seized as part of a year-long operation spanning six police forces. - Credit: Met Police

Addresses in north and east London were raided by police as part of a year-long multi-force drugs operation.

Officers from six police forces around the country executed 29 warrants on the morning of Wednesday, March 24 to arrest individuals suspected of being involved in the sale and distribution of Class A and B drugs.

Approximately £150,000 in cash was seized as part of the raids which saw 20 addresses raided across London. - Credit: Met Police

Around £150,000 cash, 20 kilograms of heroin, crack and cannabis and a suspected firearm were seized in total.

Ten of the warrants were executed in Hackney, two in Redbridge, one in Barking, one in Romford and one in Islington.

Sixteen people, aged between 25 and 43, were arrested and taken into custody.

Sixteen people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. - Credit: Met Police

The arrests were on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs; one of those detained has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Detective Inspector Tom Pearse, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "The supply and distribution of drugs doesn't contain itself within the M25.

"It’s a fluid and toxic commodity that leaks out into the Home Counties and beyond, often leaving a trail of violence in its wake."

Officers from the Met, Kent Police, Essex Police, Avon and Somerset Police, Devon and Cornwall Police and Police Scotland executed 29 warrants on the morning of Wednesday, March 24. - Credit: Met Police

If you have information around drug supply and violence, share it with your local neighbourhood team or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.