Murder charge after woman found dead in Ilford

A man has been charged with murdering a woman in her sixties who was found dead in Ilford.

Jamie Cook, 31, of Asthall Gardens, Barkingside appeared in custody today (October 14) at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

The charge comes after a 67-year-old woman was found dead at an address in De Vere Gardens at around 1.30pm on October 12.

A Met Police spokesperson said Cook and the woman "are known to each other".

The woman's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, they added.

Cook has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 18.