Man charged with murder after elderly woman found dead in bathtub in Clayhall home

Published: 6:18 PM April 11, 2021

The police cordon outside a bungalow on Rushden Gardens in Clayhall, where an elderly lady was found dead in a bathtub on Friday. A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. - Credit: PA

A Clayhall man has been charged with murder after an 85-year-old woman died in a bathtub.

Mark Herman, 54, of Rushden Gardens was charged on Saturday, April 10 with murdering the elderly woman, who police believe is Loretta Herman.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed the cause of her death as compression to the neck.

Flowers have been left outside the bungalow on Rushden Gardens and police believe the victim is Loretta Herman, though a formal identification has yet to take place. - Credit: PA

Emergency services were called to the residential street at 10.51am on Friday, April 9 and found the victim unconscious in her bath.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.48am.

Detectives have named the victim as Loretta Herman, though formal identification has not yet taken place.

Red roses have since been left on the doorstep to the home, where neighbours said Ms Herman had lived for around 35 years.

It is believed that the victim lived at the home in Rushden Gardens for around 35 years. - Credit: PA

One resident said she found the news “terrible” and “very upsetting”.

She said she saw seven police vehicles pull up on the street on Friday morning and a man was seen being arrested.

The woman, who asked to be named only as Debra, said: “It’s a terrible death for an old lady, in her own home, it’s very upsetting.

“I knew her from years ago, but I presumed she had moved out because I hadn’t seen her in five years.”

Debra said Ms Herman used to live with her husband, who died some years ago.

Herman, of Rushden Gardens, is being held in custody and will appear at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.