Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Credit: Met Police
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of Maria Rawlings.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, May 9 on suspicion of murdering the mother-of-two, 45, from Chelmsford.
He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.
Police were called at 2pm on Tuesday, May 4 after Maria's body was found in shrubbery in Little Heath by someone walking their dog.
A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow Mortuary on Wednesday, May 5, gave a preliminary cause for Maria's death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma.
Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier said: “My thoughts remain with Maria’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
“I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3551/4May.”
Additional officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, the Met said.