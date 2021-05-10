News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:05 PM May 10, 2021   
Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murdering Maria Rawlings, whose body was found in Little Heath on May 4. - Credit: Met Police

Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of Maria Rawlings.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, May 9 on suspicion of murdering the mother-of-two, 45, from Chelmsford.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Police were called at 2pm on Tuesday, May 4 after Maria's body was found in shrubbery in Little Heath by someone walking their dog.

Flowers left at Little Heath, Romford, east London, where Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, was found dead by

Flowers left at Little Heath, where Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, was found dead by a man walking his dog at around 2pm on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the mother-of-two's preliminary cause of death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma. - Credit: PA

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow Mortuary on Wednesday, May 5, gave a preliminary cause for Maria's death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma.

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier said: “My thoughts remain with Maria’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3551/4May.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation
  2. 2 Murder probe launched after mother-of-two’s body found in Chadwell Heath
  3. 3 'No stone will be left unturned' to find killer of Maria Jane Rawlings
  1. 4 Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
  2. 5 Man wanted in connection with dangerous driving incident in Newbury Park
  3. 6 Man stabbed in Goodmayes
  4. 7 May 17: What can't open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease?
  5. 8 Election 2021: Live updates for London Assembly, Loxford and Seven Kings
  6. 9 Detectives hunt for knifepoint phone robber in Woodford Green
  7. 10 Ilford mosque attendees attacked with eggs and stones

Additional officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, the Met said.

Crime
Chadwell Heath News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met officer dismissed for using excessive force arresting girl of 17

Metropolitan Police

Woman's body found in Chadwell Heath

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
A marked police car overturned following a collision in Chadwell Heath

Metropolitan Police

Police car flips over in Chadwell Heath collision

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

Crime

Six males detained after alleged brawl in Gants Hill

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
An 18-year-old boy has been stabbed in Quarles Park Road, Chadwell Heath. 

Crime

Teen stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon