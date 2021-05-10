Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Published: 12:05 PM May 10, 2021

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murdering Maria Rawlings, whose body was found in Little Heath on May 4. - Credit: Met Police

Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of Maria Rawlings.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, May 9 on suspicion of murdering the mother-of-two, 45, from Chelmsford.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Police were called at 2pm on Tuesday, May 4 after Maria's body was found in shrubbery in Little Heath by someone walking their dog.

Flowers left at Little Heath, where Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, was found dead by a man walking his dog at around 2pm on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the mother-of-two's preliminary cause of death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma. - Credit: PA

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow Mortuary on Wednesday, May 5, gave a preliminary cause for Maria's death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma.

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier said: “My thoughts remain with Maria’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3551/4May.”

Additional officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, the Met said.