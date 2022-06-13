A masked driver has been found guilty of his part in two shootings on the same night, which left one man dead and a second seriously injured.

On November 1, 2020, father-of-two Jason Diallo was knocked off a bicycle in Balfour Road, Ilford, before being shot in the head.

The 30-year-old died from his injuries.

Fifteen minutes later, a 29-year-old victim was badly hurt when he was shot in the chest in Garvary Road, Custom House.

The Old Bailey heard that in both cases, the shooter emerged from a stolen S-Max which was travelling on false plates and was later set on fire.

Muhsin Mohamed, 26, of Leytonstone Road in Maryland, was identified as the driver of the stolen S-Max from a combination of CCTV, DNA and telephone evidence.

His co-accused Tyrelle Joseph was not in the car, but was reported to have been a “key player in the enterprise”.

It was alleged that the 21-year-old - of Banks Way in Manor Park - helped with planning before and after the shootings.

Following a trial at the Central Criminal Court, Mohamed was found guilty of murder and attempted murder today (June 13).

Joseph was acquitted of the same charges but found guilty of assisting an offender.

The defendants were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing at the same court tomorrow (June 14).

Eyewitnesses to the shooting of Mr Diallo described how two masked men emerged from the the vehicle, the one from the passenger side carrying a gun.

One said, 'Did you get him?' and the other replied, 'Yes, I got him', the jury was told.

The gunman then appeared to shoot something on the ground, his weapon jamming before he opened fire again, the court heard.

In the second shooting, the victim had been walking along Garvary Road, having bought a kebab when a car blocked his way.

A man in a face mask got out and shouted, “Yo what’s your name”, before opening fire without waiting for a reply.

The victim ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC said the two shootings were not “on the spur of the moment” but “planned and organised”.

Jurors were told the motive for the attacks involving an unidentified shooter was not known and there was no evidence the victims knew each other.